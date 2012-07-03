West Allis' Phil Henzig holds an appreciation for the bespectacled rock 'n' roll innovator Buddy Holly and the genre in which Holly was at the cutting edge at the time of his death. While <em>Rockabilly Music</em> pays homage to the past, its most intriguing bits are those that speak to the present. Henzig has the taste and sense to let the guitar connect the dots between classic 'billy and current axmen such as Mark Knopfler and Brian Setzer. He delivers a heartfelt hoot with moxie aplenty. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p> <p> </p>