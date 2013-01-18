Coupling the rough-hewn spirit of an Irish session with the rough and tumble energy of punk rock seems almost obvious now. When The Pogues first tried it in the early ’80s, it was a revelation. The Irish-British band’s signature tunes are collected on this most-enjoyable CD, and they sound even better with the passing of years. “Dirty Old Town” is a reminder of the close links between Ireland and Appalachia and “The Sunny Side of the Street” embodies the affinity between traditional folk and the snarky energy of punk.