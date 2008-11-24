Rafael Manriquez & Friends

Chile's folk music was the rage in leftist circles worldwide through its association with Salvador Allende, the Chilean president toppled in a U.S.-backed coup. Rafael Manriquez hurdles barriers of language and lyrics in performances of that music crackling with vibrancy, integrity and invention. Que Viva El Canto is a survey of traditional genres, from Chile's cowboy songs to music associated with the urban poor. Many melodies are sun dappled and lovely in their solo guitar setting; other songs feature larger ensembles that push toward raucous energy. A music critic and musician before fleeing the 1973 coup, Manriquez brings a strong clear voice to his unostentatious interpretations.