Rick Germanson Trio

Milwaukee-born pianist Rick Germanson heads another trio session on Off the Cuff, his third album as a bandleader. Exceptionally crispengineering brings out the richness of the bass from fellow Milwaukeean GeraldCannon as well as the sticks and brushes on the kit of one-time CannonballAdderley drummer Louis Hayes. Germanson’s keys explore a wide palate of bopmoods with cerebral and soulful finesse. Germanson incorporates originals andremakes from sources both expected (Johnny Mercer/Harold Arlen) and surprising(Burt Bacharach). Though he may no longer hang his hat in Milwaukee, Germanson shows the city’s abilityto incubate quality traditional jazz.



