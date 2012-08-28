Ryan Truesdell /Gil Evans Centennial Project

The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the stunning silhouettes of Miles Davis' exquisite solos on <em>Sketches of Spain </em>and<em> Porgy and Bess</em>.<br /><br />Evans' exploratory affinities stretched to Hendrixian textures. Now, Ryan Truesdell has dug up early-'60s scores from the Evans family archives. He almost brings Evans back to life in unheard material and re-cast classics, from the tabla-tinged “Punjab” to Weill/Brecht's “The Barbara Song,” sonic mysteries that rise more full-throated than the original. Luxuriate in this.