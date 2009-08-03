­The 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival is providing new excuses to repackage old material. At least in this case, the old material is superb and there is rhyme and reason for the programming. Santana's excellent 1969 debut LP has long been out on CD; here, the album that gave us "Evil Ways" and "Jingo" is paired with a disc containing the band's entire set at Woodstock (including one previously unreleased number). The debut album was released shortly after Santana's Woodstock gig, and the two events worked in tandem to elevate the band to national acclaim. Among the more forward-looking bands to play Woodstock, Santana's energetic set merged soaring Latin blues-rock with percussive Afro-Caribbean rhythms years before the term "world beat" was coined.