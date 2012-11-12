Minnesota-based Milwaukee expatriate Scott Wooldridge prepares for a solo album with this single, a peaceable piece of folk rock protest against fractious political invective. Facebook discussion threads and partisan divides inform and visually inspire the song's video, more humorously than Wooldridge's subject matter may initially suggest. A hamster running in a patriotically bedecked wheel and a game of Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots (conveniently blue and red!) make for especially cute touches. "Hard to Go Quietly" is the kind of easygoing tune that music lovers on both sides of the aisle can play as a serene call to civility.

The video for this single can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=yifrxjpJLGs.