Steve Lewandowski and his nimble, fluid guitar tonesmay be familiar to some as their teacher or from the orchestra pit at touringBroadway shows playing Milwaukee.The infrequently recorded axeman has gathered a diverse ensemble for his firstjazz session as bandleader in years. FamiliarMelodies showcases Lewandowski’s affinity for a broad array of sounds, heldtogether by his agility with a 1963 Gibson Super 400 and giving wide berth tohis fellow players, including wife Lynn on flute, piccolo and bass clarinet,clarinetist/bandleader Chuck Hedges, vibraphonist Bob Maynard and brass playerJeff Pietrangelo.

The group confidently employs gypsy swing, samba,cool chamber jazz and even some licks that would complement country pickingwith the kind of soulfulness that manages to expand the sonic palette withoutabandoning melody. Lewandowski’s FamiliarMelodies offers light but sumptuous fare for the lover of hometown jazz.



