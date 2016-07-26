The Striped Frogs: Dissected

After just one listen to The Striped Frogs, it should come as no surprise that the veteran Milwaukee musicians in this eclectic alt-rock outfit spent their tadpole years in the European-style cover band, Rock Berlin. A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected , driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Peter Ackermann plays guitar like The Edge, and drummer Jim Kube and bassist Jim Stollenwerk give The Striped Frogs a fun snap-crackle-pop. Clever wordplay, contemporary production and life experiences filtered through wise middle-age eyes and not mid-20s angst—“Sometimes life is best downhill,” as Veitinger happily sings—round out a sound that borrows as much from R.E.M. as Oasis. Dissected is proof that these frogs have earned their stripes.

The Striped Frogs will play a CD release party with The Atomic Spins and Jon Holzbauer starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at BuBs Irish Pub, N116 W16218 Main St., Germantown.