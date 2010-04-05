×

Long before"pop" became whatever Ryan Seacrest is hawking in any given week, itwas a word synonymous with the Great American Songbook and the mature emotionalpalette expressed therein. Racinenative Suzanne Jamieson excels in applying the colors from that palette to someof that book's songs and others owing to its legacy. Over softly recordedarrangements rich with piano, Jamieson lends gusto to material by writersranging from Cole Porter to Barry Manilow. Her supple soprano tone, given tooccasional runs of diva drama, should find fans among those who already enjoyKristin Chenoweth; Diana Krall lovers may also find favor with the prominenceof keyboard against expressive female vocals. Within that old-fashioneddefinition of pop, Jamieson combines jazz, adult contemporary and show-tuneintuition into a sound just right for nightclub evenings and seductionsaplenty.



