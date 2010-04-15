×

On what is literally asolo album, Tom Tesions shows how great songs can stand on their own, nakedwithout the cover of elaborate arrangements or production or even a band.Singing and playing acoustic guitar (along with an occasional shake of themaraca or beer bottle), the minimally overdubbed Tesions revisits several songshe originally recorded with the X-Cleavers along with newer material. The playof words and melody stand in sharp relief against such elemental accompaniment.Many of his newer tunes echo the joyful simplicity of Buddy Holly. While thoseold Cleavers' classics may have lost their youthfully exuberant melancholy,“Smooth, Wild & Dirty” and “Someone in My Dreams” have gained the gravityof greater experience. They have aged well, creases and all.





­Tom Tesions opens for the X-Cleavers, 8 p.m. Saturday, April17 at Shank Hall.