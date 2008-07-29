Various Artists / Dirty Laundry

×

Black country singers? It sounds as oxymoronic to some ears as Mexican polka, but then muchMexican music was influenced by polka and north of the Rio Grande, the culturallines between black and white, blues and country, were often fluid. The pair ofDirty Laundry compilations is amongthe most enjoyable anthologies released this year. Consisting mostly of obscurerecordings from the 1960s and ’70s by artists famous (Ike & Tina Turner,James Brown) and lesser known, the DirtyLaundry sets feature African-American singers covering country songs withlots of soul and sometimes a touch of scrappy funk. Some songs are familiar(“King of the Road,” “ Tennessee Waltz”) but the arrangements cast them in an entirely different light.



