Wahid is a pair of in-demand Los Angeles musicians who have worked with everyone from Ludacris to Leonard Cohen. On Road Poem , they explore the quiet back roads of the Near East in original compositions that pull from the solemn, meditative end of that music’s spectrum. Oud player Dimitris Mahlis comes to this music by heritage. His father was a Greek Orthodox cantor. For percussionist Chris Wabich, it’s a journey of discovery.