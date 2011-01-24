Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

San Francisco’s Wayne Wallace is a multi-talented player in contemporary jazz as trombonist, arranger, bandleader, composer and producer. With To Hear from There, Wallace and his Latin Jazz Quintet proficiently execute a set of mostly originals in an Afro-Cuban mode. Polished to a bright gleam while generating moments of genuine ensemble excitement as the instrumentalists press against each other for space in the spotlight, the Quintet’s clave-powered rhythms could easily fill dance floors on the salsa circuit.