The Wooldridge Brothers were one of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early '90s. They have returned with a superb new album filled with witty and evocative lyrics and tuneful melodies embedded in solid arrangements. Some of the music seems grounded in the roots of alt-country or influenced by new-wave pop. Mostly it can only be called good song-driven rock. Several tracks reflect on time's passage. "Thumbs" playfully expresses frustration with a younger lover who communicates through texting. "Connecting to Aphrodite" looks sadly into the loneliness and lust of cybersex. Along with familiar local guest stars, Days Went Around includes contributions by Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple of the great lost '80s band The dBs.

The Wooldridge Brothers' CD release party takes place March 6 at Turner Hall Ballroom. Michelle Anthony and Mike Benign will open.