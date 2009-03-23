Originally released in 1982, the Zero Boys' Vicious Circle is one of the best punk-rock records you've never heard. The Zero Boys didn't have much going in their favor in the early '80s: They were from Indianapolis (not exactly a hotbed of early punk activity) and sounded little like contemporaries such as Black Flag or Dead Kennedys. Instead, the Zero Boys-behind the blazing guitar work of Terry Hollywood-embraced an anthemic rock 'n' roll vibe, as evident on such amazingly catchy tracks as "Civilizations Dying" and "Livin' in the 80's." Vicious Circle remains an early, and important, step in the evolution of American pop-punk.