×

Prom Night. Some aim to forget. Some aim to re-live.It’s apparent that last Friday evening at First Avenue in Minneapolis that prom night is an even to notonly be relived for some, but an event to be reconfigured. “The Last Prom OnEarth”/ Gayngs Relayted CD releaseparty seemed dreamed up for those who went to prom in the late ’80s/early ’90s,which makes sense when considering who the ringleader of the Minnesota andWisconsin-area supergroup Gayngs is: 33-year-old Ryan Olson, of Digitata andBuilding Better Bombs.

%uFFFD%uFFFD Olson has said the epiphany for hisproject was a song he heard on an AM station, 10cc’s “I’m Not in Love,” whichstarted an obsession with the station. Intrigued by soft rock and R&B,Olson rounded up 22 of his musician friends to create Gayngs, recording hispals at his bedroom studio and at Justin Vernon’s April Base house/studio in Eau Claire. Honing in onAuto-Tuned harmonies, smooth saxophone, sultry jazz keys, glitchy beats andlots of schmaltzy soul, Olson definitely had his sound pinpointed. Thecollaboration, including P.O.S., Dessa, Ivan Howard of the Rosebuds, Phil Cookand Joe Westerlund of Megafaun, Vernon and his Bon Iver cohort Mike Noyce, AdamHurlburt and Zach Coulter of Solid Gold and Maggie Morrison of Lookbook amongothers, poured out their love for the genre started by English art rock band10cc in-person at First Avenue by playing their entire just-released CD, Relayted, live, in a swirling andpurposely gaudy ’80s prom setting. Alluring, sexed-up audio created by a bunchof Midwestern indie, hip-hop, punk and folk musicians? The end result of theirrelease is nostalgic, pretty indulgent, and admittedly good. Just how well ittranslated to a live performance, prom decorations or not, is another story.





The performance’s start was delayed until nearlymidnight, leaving attendees shoulder-to-shoulder, unable to even dance toclassics like Chris De Burgh’s “Lady in Red” if they’d wanted to. Once Gayngssheepishly, and almost tentatively took the stage, the crowd was eager hear thehomegrown jams. The first five members to hit the stage were dressed in whitesuits and evening gowns. Michael Lewis [Andrew Bird, Happy Apple] led the firsttrack from Relayted, “The Gaudy Sideof Town” with a swirling soprano sax line usually reserved for the hometownlight rock station. This was music from a bygone era.





Welcoming no more than 14 members on stage at atime, Olson bopped around in the back, directing, as members passed around abottle of Maker’s and took turns crooning, sinking into the third track, acover of Godley & Cr%uFFFDme’s “Cry.” Noyce, Vernonand Howard traded up vocal duties, Vernon’strademark falsetto bumped up with some heavy vocoder manipulation. Problem was,the vocals got pretty buried in the ringing bass lines and prominent keys.Westerlund’s drums sounded spot-on, but the rest of the mix failed to supportwhat should have been the focal point of the performance. It was obvious thatthe vocalists in question could hit their notes, but buried under so muchorchestration, even P.O.S.’s polished Teddy Pendergrass tenor fell flat.





The rest of the set moved in and out as differentcast members took the stage, Dessa, Morrison and Channy Moon Casselle (of Romadi Luna) punching up the energy with the upbeat, female-lead “Faded High.” Thecrowd was pumped for the sheer energy the song brought, even if the sound fellcompletely flat. By the time the band cut through all the tracks and did theirfinal song, a cover of Howard Jones’ “No One is to Blame,” the audience seemedsatisfied, but they weren’t necessarily cheering for more. The lights went backup and the sounds of Air Supply boomed out over the dance floor, strewn withdead balloons and confetti. The crowd seemed almost more psyched to be dancingto that than the show they’d just seen. If true, Gayngs did a perfect job inrecreating ’80s schmaltz, but is that good in regards to a live performance, nomatter how unoriginal? Perhaps a little fine-tuning would get these particularkitsch-revelers to turn their songs into more than bedroom recordings and moreof a live experience, but then again, maybe the bedroom is the best place forthis particular music, after all.



Photos by Chase Turner









