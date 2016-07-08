Violent Femmes @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest

× Expand Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Arguably among the most quintessential Milwaukee experiences is seeing the Violent Femmes at Summerfest, ice-cold Miller product in hand, but just a few years back, it seemed like that might become a thing of the past. In one of the stranger band-breakup stories in recent memory, the local trio made good called it quits in 2009 amid lawsuits stemming lead-singer and primary songwriter Gordon Gano licensing their most recognizable hit, the iconic “Blister in the Sun,” for head-scratching use in a Wendy’s commercial, unbeknownst to the other members. But thankfully their beef—sole burger pun, I promise—only lasted until 2013, and now the Femmes are not only safely back in their natural Summerfest habitat, but have a new album to share with their dedicated local following as well.

Aside from the music, this was a good night to head to the Big Gig for the simple reason that not a lot of other people chose to do so. It’s easy to forget how pleasant Summerfest can be when it’s not engulfed in overcrowded, alcohol-soaked chaos, and strolling through the grounds Thursday, half-empty bleachers were everywhere. In fact, the Femmes seem to have been one of the biggest draws of the evening, although even at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse the audience was far more loose-knit than usual. However many people were there, though, they were clearly excited as they patiently stared a stage stocked with enough instruments to outfit a small orchestra. When the lights dimmed, “Blister in the Sun” kicked things off, presumably doing wonders for that Wendy’s stand near the entrance.

The set that followed was a mixed bag in the best sense, oscillating between expected classics, like “Kiss Off” or “Gimme the Car,” deeper cuts such as “Color Me Once,” their contribution to The Crow soundtrack, and solid songs from We Can Do Anything , their first new album in 16 years. Here and there were heartfelt comments about how good it was to be home or how the city inspired the polka feel of the of the record’s title track; as well as the tale of how the Barenaked Ladies’ Kevin Hearn flew here just to sit in with them, only to return to his own tour a few dates before Barenaked Ladies play the fest themselves. Overall though it was a lively mix of old and new, as any good Milwaukee tradition should be.