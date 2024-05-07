Jazz at The Vine Music Series Expands To 8 Concerts This Summer Beginning May 23

Expand Photo Courtesy of Humboldt Park Friends Jazz at The Vine

The vibrant sounds of jazz will once again fill the air at Bay View’s Humboldt Park as the popular Jazz at The Vine music series returns for its annual summer residency. This year, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the expansion to eight captivating concerts beginning on Thursday, May 23.

Presented by Humboldt Park Friends (HPF), a nonprofit volunteer group dedicated to enhancing the 73-acre park, in collaboration with Lakefront Brewery, Beer Capitol Distributing, Bay View resident Gary Hollander and Milwaukee County Parks, Jazz at The Vine has become a staple of Milwaukee's summer entertainment scene.

Taking place from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Vine, the park's picturesque beer garden nestled in the heart of Humboldt Park, the Jazz at The Vine lineup boasts an eclectic mix of local talent:

May 23 – HEIRLOOM

May 31 – Bay View Jazz Fest

June 13 – Garrett Waite Quartet

June 27 – Paul Silbergliet Trio

July 11 – Anne Davis Quartet (with Marquette University High School Jazz Quintet SANDWICH from 5 to 6 p.m.)

July 25 – Neil Davis Quartet

August 15 – Milwaukee Jazz Institute Night – Faculty and Youth Combos

August 29 – Donna Woodall Group

Come rain or shine, these performances promise to captivate audiences. In case of inclement weather, the shows will seamlessly transition to the park's pavilion adjacent to the beer garden. Convenient free parking is available near The Vine on Park Road, E. Idaho Street and along E. Oklahoma Avenue and S. Howell Avenue.

"Jazz at the Vine has been enthusiastically supported and gets bigger each year. We started with four nights in 2022, seven last year and we’ll have eight nights of jazz this year, including being a venue for the Bay View Jazz Fest and Gallery Night again this year," said Ignacio Catral, former HPF president and organizer of the series. "This series allows us to support Milwaukee County Parks and is dedicated to promoting jazz in Milwaukee. Each of the past two years, people let us know they enjoyed the music and wanted more."

Local businesses are also stepping up to support the event, including Catral Doyle Creative, Peter Adams of Coldwell Banker Realty, Mindpool Live, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Jordanne Nail of The Golden Hare Barbershop, Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery.

"Our focus is to draw more people to Humboldt Park by creating events that engage the community," said Catral. "Jazz at The Vine showcases the best local jazz musicians and gives individuals and families a no-cost opportunity to enjoy a summer evening at one of the jewels of our county park system."

For more information and to stay updated on Jazz at The Vine 2024, visit Humboldt Park Milwaukee's website.