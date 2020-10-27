Jazz Gallery to Raise Sound System Funds Online

× Expand Photo courtesy Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts

A staple of the Riverwest music community since 2011, Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts (926 E. Center St.), has hosted many more genres of music than its name may suggest. Nearly a decade into their existence, and with time away from live events, the venue is looking to raise funds to install a proper speaker setup for the various indie, alternative, and hip hop shows that the location has hosted. A live streaming event on Sunday, November 8 called “Raise The Sound” will fittingly feature a pair of jazz pianists as the start of the fundraising campaign.

The lineage of music in the Jazz Gallery’s home on Center St. is one that should hold higher regard in Milwaukee music history. Prior to its non-profit reopening in 2011, the venue was named the Milwaukee Jazz Gallery, and featured the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Chet Baker, McCoy Tyner and more during its initial run. The current run of the listening room atmosphere combines local artwork with a listening room atmosphere, featuring shows of a wide variety of genres, and many for all ages. It also hosted the initial events from Freespace, the collective that is now transitioning into The New State when it is fully remodeled.

The November 8 fundraising event will be live on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube. Music from two of Milwaukee’s finest jazz pianists, Mark Davis and Theo Merriweather, will be the soundtrack for the evening. For more information on Raise The Sound, as well as how to donate to Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, you can visit the venue’s website.