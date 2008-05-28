John Sieger’s Subcontinental Revue

Sieger,who has written songs for Dwight Yoakam and The BoDeans, had some success inNashvillehe hosted a weekly night at the city’s renowned Pub of Lovebut, heexplains, “I wasn’t making enough money to really say I had a career in music.”He moved back to
“It’sa different studio culture down there,” he explains. “In
Thetiming of Sieger’s new album is delicate. It arrives as Sieger is dedicatingmuch of his efforts to his new
Soinstead of inaugurating The Shaming ofthe True with a typical CD release performance, Sieger has concoctedsomething of a Texas-styled revue. Rather than go solo, he’ll be playing withThe Subcontinentals, who will work a handful of his songs into their set. Theshow is already a family affair, since Sieger’s brother, Mike, plays bass inThe Subcontinentals, but Sieger has made it even more so by putting his son’shigh-school garage-rock band, The Calamities, on the bill.
SingerRobin Pluer, best known locally for her repertoire of French ball
“He’sa British cowboy,” Sieger explains of Bruce. “He’s 6-feet, 6-inches tall andrail thin, a master of whips and rope tricks. He and his wife, Annie, do rodeosall over the country, and I’ve been trying to get him to perform here forever.”
Ifall goes according to plan, this won’t be the only CD release party Siegerthrows this year, since The Subcontinentals are wrapping up their own debutalbum.
“I’mhoping to have a two-record year,” Sieger says.
The Subcontinentals’ May 31 CDrelease party for Sieger’s album begins at 9 p.m. at Shank Hall.