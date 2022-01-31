Lest We Forget Returns to Turner Hall

× Expand Lest We Forget 2022 poster

Ten years ago, the Lest We Forget concert at Turner Hall reunited key Milwaukee musical artists and fans from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. It was also a benefit for the American Liver Foundation. The concert was the logical event for a Facebook group that began as a way to celebrate members of the local music scene who had passed away.

Lest We Forget, the Milwaukee music scene’s memorial reunion, returns May 28 at Turner Hall. The concert will feature return performances from Liv Mueller, 3XCleavers, Xposed 4Heads, Rock-A-Dials, 3 on Fire and Lubricants.

Also Appearing

In 1979 Kevn Kinney (of the Prosecutors) and Dave Luhrssen founded a Milwaukee music paper called X-Press. It would evolve into Shepherd Express. Kinney, who went on to find worldwide fame with Drivn and Cryn, will perform. While Die Kreuzen will not be playing, The Crosses (featuring Dan Kubinski) will. The new band is a nod to the singer’s career with the groundbreaking group.

Two of the best reasons to attend will be the return of Johnny & the Losers and Wanda Chrome and the Leather Pharaohs—different sides of the same rock and roll coin. Johnny & the Losers were guitarist Tim Detzer, drummer Jason Hendricksen and bassist-vocalist Chris Tishler (who became well-known for his alter ego Cesar Palace in the Five Card Studs.) To call the trio Milwaukee’s answer to the Replacements would get you on the right track.

Another trio, Wanda Chrome and the Leather Pharaohs, toured Europe. Marie and Cliff Ulsberger, along with drummers Joel Beskow, Rob McCuen and Paul New, harnessed the essence of rock and roll—from Bo Diddley to the Ramones, from the Flamin’ Groovies to Radio Birdman. The Milwaukee music scene has been too quiet since both groups stopped playing.