Milwaukee Music Loses Black Wolf, Cecilio Negron Jr. and George Darrow

Milwaukee’s memorial roll call for musicians sadly grew recently with the passing of Black Wolf, Cecilio Negrón Jr. and George Darrow. The three artists’ legacies live on through recorded work, live performances and their gestures of kindness.

Black Wolf

Vocalist Black Wolf, (also known as Jesse Bilal, Jesse D. Davis Jr. and Blackwolf h'Allah Enubazz) worked on albums with Low Res (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/marvin-gaye-s-trouble-man-adapted-and-conducted-by-low-res) and Scott Finch (shepherdexpress.com/music/album-reviews/scott-finch-blackwolf-derrick-greyhound-x93-mcdowell-hate-love), yet he is likely best recalled for his time with Kings Go Forth, the soul group that grooved like a well-oiled time machine and numbered Black Wolf among three vocalists. The band’s opening show for Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings attracted 700 listeners. They would record a slim handful of vinyl singles and a 2010 album, The Outsiders are Back, for David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label. A 2011 tour which took the group to Ireland, Belgium, the UK, Switzerland and France among other locales. Funeral services are set for Tuesday, June 6: paradisememorialfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jesse-Denell-Davis-Jr.

Cecilio "Cee Loe" Negrón Jr.

Percussionist-vocalist-educator-producer Cecilio “Cee Loe” Negrón Jr. was also a member of Kings Go Forth. He taught at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music and recorded and performed with Urbanites, Eric Blowtorch, the Blues Disciples and Chris Tishler. Negrón was also notably co-founder of De La Buena, the sprawling ensemble that blended sounds from inside and outside traditions of Latin, African and Jazz music with a hint of psychedelia. The conguero was recognized by Milwaukee Common Council members last Wednesday. Per a Facebook post, a celebration of life is set for Sunday, June 18 at McKinley Marina.

George Darrow

Musician-poet George Darrow was a Riverwest fixture, dealing in antiques at Jackpot Gallery, performing (often as a drummer) and hosting the radio show Musicology on WXRW 104.1 FM (riverwestradio.com/show/musicology), the storefront community radio station he helped co-found. Prior to moving to Milwaukee in 2005, the NYC-native played with Joey Miserable and the Worms and at legendary venues like the Fillmore East and CBGBs. The date for a memorial service has not yet been announced.

Recollections

Kings Go Forth trombonist-producer Dave Cusma recalled, “Both Black Wolf and Cee Loe loved the hard work of touring. For both, it was an adventure to perform in cities they had never imagined visiting. And both gave 100% onstage.

During the first European tour, Cee Loe had to change bloody bandages after every show, due to playing the rented congas provided by each venue. Black Wolf was dehydrated and exhausted after most shows. He needed to rest for up to an hour before leaving the venue with his trademark smile.

The audiences loved that Cee Loe and Black Wolf raised each performance to a level of church and shamanic spirituality. Audience members of all ages would crowd the stage to get close to the two.”

Multi-instrumentalist-educator David Wake played keyboards in Kings Go Forth and co-founded De La Buena with Negrón. If he’s been keeping a journal, it will be a great read someday. He shared a tribute to his bandmates.

Black Wolf was both a showman and holy man of the highest order. He would go to all lengths to make the show as memorable and unique as possible. At the same time, being on stage with him would be like going to church—conjuring a sacred space every night. He would often seem to go to another plane when he sang, and I believe a higher spirit was at work. He was the vehicle.

He would give himself so completely that after our set Cecilio and I, as well as Jeremy Kuzniar and Dan Flynn KGF (drummer and guitar player) would have to help him off stage. He would give his all each show ... for the music.

During performances, Wake recalled that Black Wolf made sure the audience was aware of soloists by holding his vocal mic up to instruments to draw attention. It didn’t matter that the instruments were amplified by a sound system.

Black Wolf didn't care. He'd still hold that mic right over my hands and keyboard while soaking up every note. We would get a huge kick out of it, his dedication to making a show of it all.

It occurred to me only later that these antics weren't just about the spectacle. The truth is, he was also pushing us to dig deeper; play harder. He gave everything on stage and he wanted to help bring out the best of what each of us had to offer. Every show was a sacred thing for him, and he made sure that all of us were inside that music with the same reverence in our hearts and minds.

Wake’s bond of musical brotherhood with Negrón was a deep one.

If Black Wolf was the lightning, then Cee Loe was the thunder. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that could get a drum to crack and pop like that. It was electric. He was SO dynamic and expressive when he played, and his musical instincts came so naturally. I’d write a new tune for De La Buena and bring it to Cee Loe. He’d know exactly how to make it vibrant and colorful; to get inside the tune while also stamping his unique perspective and personality on it.

The same thing happened with Kings Go Forth. He intuitively knew the right thing to play to spark that song to life. He played with real fire that demanded attention but was seldom self-serving. Nonetheless, his pure virtuosity would just blow your mind and you couldn’t take your eyes off him. It came as naturally to him as walking.

He also played with real joy. He was like an excited kid, constantly exploring & pushing boundaries. The effect on other musicians on the bandstand as well as students of his classes & workshops was profound. He made everybody around him better if only in search of sharing in the ecstatic joy and love for the music that he exuded.

While still reeling from the double tragedy, Wake offered a perspective on collaborating, presenting new material and often having the best seat in the house.

You put these two stars together and the results were amazing. Cee and Black Wolf already knew each other when KGF started. Black Wolf had come up with Cee’s parents. Cee Loe often referred to Black Wolf affectionately as “Unc.” They were family.

It was incredible to see that relationship blossom. So, when Black Wolf would make his way over to Cee Loe’s drums during a show, it was pure magic. It was serious music, but at the same time was very playful. Seeing them riff off each other on stage; the memories of these moments brings great joy to my heart even in this dark hour.

In 1962, Chick Darrow opened Darrow’s Fun Antiques. The 2002 clip includes an interview at the location George moved to in 1993. Darrow’s passion worked at a grassroots level. His optimism and energy went beyond music. His obituary notes his generosity in teaching kids how to play stickball and honoring the Earth by offering vegetables to folks who passed by his garden. Since 2005 he had been working on a music project called “The Planet You Save May Be Your Own,” which he predicted to be a series of records.