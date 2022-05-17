Milwaukee Musicians United to Sing for Ukraine

× Expand Singing for Ukraine

Putin’s unwarranted assault on Ukraine backfired on the battlefield (thus far) and in the court of opinion around the world. The war has drawn nations together to oppose Putin and ordinary people in support of Ukraine. In Milwaukee, a diverse contingent of musicians will come together in “Singing for Ukraine.”

× Expand Lil Rev Lil Rev

Organizing the concert is folk music recording artist Lil Rev. “There are many reasons why I decided to organize this benefit—my family’s roots for one” he explains. “My mother’s side of the family are all Ukrainian Jews from Volodymyr-Volynsky-Ludmir. Most of them had left eons ago, though some were killed during the Holocaust. Mass graves were uncovered in 2011 that attest to what happened there between 1939-1944.”

Frogwater Frogwater

The concert’s lineup is low-key but high energy. It includes Robin Pluer & Peter Roller, spiking their European pizazz with a little bit of R&B and blues. Americana singer Peggy James, inspired to write a song about Ukraine, “Isn’t Anybody Coming,” will be accompanied by her musical partner Jim Eannelli. The duo Frogwater bring Celtic exuberance to American roots music. Rev will join with his cast on several numbers, including Cantor David Barash for a Ukrainian Yiddish song and his 13-year-old daughter Ella Rose for Tears for Fears’ “Mad World.”

During happier times, Rev established contact with people in the community where his ancestors once lived, among them the author of a history of Jewish Ludmir, Antony Polonsky. “He is now serving in the volunteer forces of Ukraine at the age of 59, fighting for his country’s freedom,” Rev says. “He is a historian, not a soldier, but such is the dedication to fight for their freedom and from the oppressive reach of Putin’s authoritarianism.

Robin Pluer & Peter Roller Robin Pluer & Peter Roller

“Watching the horrific images of the destruction, hearing the lies that were being fed to the Russian people, and how a country could be attacked for without having been the provocateur, it left an unsettled feeling in my gut. It really bothered me, and it kept me up a few nights. I began to imagine: what if my family had never left the Ukraine and if I had been a citizen, then I would have been called up myself to fight?”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

He continues: “I needed to be able to help the Ukrainian people in some very small way. Send ‘em some Milwaukee mojo in the only way I know how—through the power of song!”

“Singing for Ukraine”takes place 7-8:30 p.m., Thursday June 2 at Congregation Emanu-El B’Ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills. There is a suggested $5-$18 donation at the door or folks can go directly to any of the three relief organizations listed on Congregations Emanu-El’s event page: ceebj.org/misc/2022-singing-for-ukraine.