Ten Years of 1956

Every band’s life span varies. Some buzzbands garner hype even before releasing their debut album, only to burn outafter an underwhelming follow-up. Other, more established groups feel thestrain of heavy touring, eventually breaking up for divisive creative reasons.And many outfits don’t survive more than a few house gigs.

Though countless bands have dissolvedsince this decade began, local alt-rockers 1956 have soldiered on. TheHelmet-influenced three-piece will celebrate their 10th year together thisSaturday at the Cactus Club, and though they're eschewing the customaryanniversary gifts of tin or aluminum, they plan to give away albums toconcertgoers.

Drummer Mike Mattner chalks up 1956’slongevity to their persistence in expanding the band's musical breadth whileavoiding confinement to a certain sound.

"We've never once said, ‘Hey, weshouldn't play this because it doesn't sound like us,’" he says. "Andwe do whatever comes to us, whatever feels good. That's never changed."

Guitarist, singer and founding member JayReimer formed the group in 1999. Mattner joined in 2001 and bassist Troy Buterofollowed in ’03. Their two full-length records, 2004’s Tonight We Kiss and 2007’s Saboteur,sound like a cross between Deftones’ hard rock and The National’s dark,brooding lyricism. Reimer fancies the latter group, Mattner says, and 1956’snewest work shadows the Brooklyn quintet.

Relaxed touring schedules kept 1956 aliveand running throughout the years, Mattner says. Leaving home for only a week ata time helped the band mates maintain their sanity and private lives. ButMattner insists they still wouldn’t have persevered unless they were able tohandle each other.

"We can drive for four hours and noone says a word," he says. "And no one's wondering what's wrong. Thenwe'll talk for four hours."

The group endured the many fluctuatingmusical crazes of the 2000s, and for the most part have remained true to theiroriginal sound.

"We never rode any fads as much as we should have to get more people atour shows," Mattner says, "but I don't think we would have lasted; itwould have been fake. If we rode a fad, it was a ’90s fad, and we're still onit."

But not everything has remained staticduring 1956’s 10-year run, as they’ve had to adapt to an evolving musicindustry.

“The business behind music has changed alot,” Mattner says. “[Printing] a CD isn't as important as it used to be. Now,everything's digital. I mean it's still nice to sell product at gigs, but it'snot as necessary as it used to be.”

1956 plays the Cactus Club with IntoArcadia and The New Up at 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.