Summerfest Memories

× Expand Photo credit: Gary Dineen

They used to call it The Big Gig, and for many Milwaukee bands, it was true: Summerfest was the biggest gig they ever played. An audience is guaranteed, potentially an audience of hundreds (and maybe more, if your band opened at a main stage for a headline act).

Playing Summerfest was a chance to invite friends and family to see you on larger than usual stage, complete with professional sound, but more importantly, it has always been a chance to reach new people who might remember your name when it comes time to check out some music on a Saturday night.

We asked a few Milwaukee musicians to share memories of their first show at the Big Gig.

Brian Ritchie of The Violent Femmes

Summerfest, of course, was already an established and monolithic presence by the time the Femmes played our first gig there.

A few alternative music bands had good slots at Summerfest prior to the Femmes doing it. I recall a concert by The Haskels where we all turned up to support the band because we thought they represented the entire underground scene by playing at Summerfest.

The Femmes had a big following by the time we headlined one of the big stages there. I think it was called the Rock Stage. But it was more amazing when we played the Marcus Amphitheater with BoDeans and The R&B Cadets. It was a proud moment for all of us to pack the joint as locals and for locals.

John Sieger of The R&B Cadets and Semi-Twang

I can’t remember the first time I played Summerfest, but I do know it would have been with The R&B Cadets. We played there a few times and ended our run there opening for The Violent Femmes and The BoDeans. (We are happily reunited and playing there this year).

I have cheerier memories, most of them involve meeting artists I was bonkers about. Being backstage allowed me to see Albert King, cigar firmly planted, backing his own bus up to the stage. When I met him I realized why his bends seemed to defy the laws of physics—his hands were the size of baseball mitts! Another time, the great New Orleans pianist/singer Dr. John asked if he could play my guitar. I, of course, said yes and he graciously signed it for me. Later, I learned early in his career he had a couple fingers on his left hand nearly shot off so he switched to piano, lucky for us.

There were times the weather gods weren’t smiling. Anyone will tell you Semi-Twang is best served under 95 degrees. After one ridiculous scorcher I had a solar print where my watchband had been featuring little pink dots where the sun had shone through the holes. Bands used to hang more backstage to trade jokes and stories. It was a friendly scene, lubricated by free beer that these days seems to have dried up. If they ever bring it back, I’ll do my best to lighten the kegs to make things easier when it’s time to load them out. A special shout out to the stage managers and tech crews who made things work. Plus, a very mention special shout out to the late Kenny Baldwin. He was one of those supremely cheerful people you meet from time to time and that made for a happy stage.

Anyway, Happy 51st, Summerfest. I wrote you a song. Ask me about it sometime, and I’ll play it for you!

Mike Fredrickson of Spanic Boys (now with Paul Cebar’s Tomorrow Sound)

The first time I played Summerfest as I recall, I was with the Spanic Boys and we were opening for Los Lobos. Conrad Lozano, their bassist, asked me if I'd like to use his rig for the gig. It was an Ampeg with 8x10's! SVT head! I couldn't accept. I was afraid that Tom and Ian (Spanic) would have a hissy fit if they could actually hear me on stage!

I have a better story about Summerfest though:

When I was in high school, about 1973, I got to go to Summerfest in a Volkswagen with two buddies and the husband of an English teacher driving. It was me, Flynn and Kevin, a bunch of long hairs then, and Jean German's husband (whose name escapes me) driving us all cramped into a little VW beetle from Middleton to Milwaukee for the fest.

As I recall, there was only one stage, a ton of port-o-potties, and mud everywhere. It had rained the day before. The headliner was BB King, and the openers were: Heads Hands and Feet and the J Giles Band!

We were all quite stoned upon arrival as the incessant smoking of pot was the norm in that day and age. And the show was better than I could have imagined. J Giles whipped the crowd into a frenzy and BB King was in great form that night as well.

The only incidents that seem memorable were the impossibility of the Milwaukee freeway system at that time, as far as parking and finding your way around as out of towners, and I got lost after wandering off to use a bathroom.

Also, the crowd was at least half African American for the BB King show and they were all down in front. Being from Middleton I had never seen so many black people before in one place. For a country hick like me, it was a real eye opener!

Back then it was just one stage, and a few bands. And a very appreciative audience.

Blaine Schultz of The Aimless Blades

The first time The Aimless Blades played Summerfest it was a stage sponsored by WMSE radio. Driving to the far south of the grounds to the performer’s lot we parked and then a short wait for the shuttle.

Less than 10 minutes and we have our gear loaded into the truck and we are in the tinted-window van crawling through the grounds and mobs of fest-goers. At one point we stop for the stream of human traffic and we hear voices saying, “I think that is Prince in that van!”

At the stage the load out is a new experience when union stage hands ask us where we want our amplifiers placed. For my bandmates, Jim Richardson and Scott Krueger, this is old hat as their band The Shivvers headlined the Summerfest Rock Stage years ago for a live radio broadcast concert.