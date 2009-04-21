And the 2009 Lollapalooza Line-Up is...

×
OK, deep breath...
And playing Perry's dance music tent:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Coheed and Cambria
- Ben Folds
- Fleet Foxes
- Silversun Pickups
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Crystal Castles
- Bon Iver
- Santigold
- Atmosphere
- Dan Auerbach
- Cold War Kids
- Deerhunter
- Lykke Li
- Robert Earl Keen
- Peter Bjorn and John
- Heartless Bastards
- Gomez
- Glasvegas
- Federico Aubele
- Dan Deacon
- Passion Pit
- Zap Mama
- The Raveonettes
- The Gaslight Anthem
- The Airborne Toxic Event
- White Lies
- Ra Ra Riot
- No Age
- Asher Roth
- Los Campesinos!
- Bat For Lashes
- Chairlift
- Gang Gang Dance
- The Virgins
- Amazing Baby
- Portugal. The Man
- The Knux
- Ida Maria
- Delta Spirit
- Friendly Fires
- Manchester Orchestra
- Constantines
- Ezra Furman & The Harpoons
- Hockey
- Miike Snow
- Alberta Cross
- Hey Champ
- Sam Roberts Band
- The Henry Clay People
- Davy Knowles and Back Door Slam
- Cage the Elephant
- Living Things
- The Low Anthem
- Blind Pilot
- Langhorne Slim
- Other Lives
- The Builders and The Butchers
- Eric Church
- Joe Pug
- Kevin Devine
- The Greencards
- Carney
- Thenewno2
- Bassnectar
- MSTRKRFT
- Simian Mobile Disco
- Deadmau5
- Boys Noize
- KiD CuDi
- Crookers
- A-Trak
- Hercules and Love Affair (DJ Set)
- The Bloody Beetroots (DJ Set)
- LA Riots
- Kaskade
- The Glitch Mob
- Hollywood Holt
- Rye Rye
- He Say, She Say
- Car Stereo (Wars)
- Dark Wave Disco
- Moneypenny
- Yello Fever
- Animal Collective (DJ Set)