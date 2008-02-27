88.9 Unveils Milwaukee Music Awards Winners

Radio Milwaukee 88.9 announced the winners of its first "Milwaukee Music Awards" this morning. Winners were chosen by that station's staff—except for the Listener Choice Awards, obviously—and offer a fair representation of the local bands included in the station's playlist.

Winners of the Milwaukee Music Awards:

* Song of the Year (Urban) – “Bombs Away,” Element with J Todd

* Song of the Year (Pop/Rock) “Her New Church,” Paul Cebar

* Album of the Year (Urban) – “Life is a Heist,” Element

* Album of the Year (Pop/Rock) – “Civil War,” Fever Marlene

* Vocalist of the Year (Urban) – Adi Mack (of Growing Nation)

* Vocalist of the Year (Pop/Rock) – Scott Starr (of Fever Marlene)

* Best New Artist – Leo Minor

* 414 Music Award (in-studio performance of the year) – Ali Lubbad & The Desert Sound Ensemble

* TNT Award (artist most likely to blow up nationally) – Northern Room

* Kick-Ass Guitar Riff of the Year – “Can U Dig It?” Certain Stars

* Earwig Award (catchiest single song of the year) – “Losin’ My Mind,” ShutDemDown Productions

* Album Cover of the Year – “Dance Casador!” The Championship

* Best Band Name – Dark Horse Project

Winners of the Milwaukee Music Awards / Listener Choice Awards:

* Artist of the Year (Pop/Rock) – Northern Room

* Artist of the Year (Urban) – Element

* Live Performer of the Year (Urban) – De La Buena

* Live Performer of the Year (Pop/Rock) – Northern Room

* Club DJ of the Year – Old Man Malcolm