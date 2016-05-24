89 Godzilla Keeps The Funk Coming on "Afro Metal"

Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nast released Post Modern Altruistic Self-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a little over two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a similarly styled collection of hypnotic funk and kitsch. Like its predecessor, it imagines that kind of instrumentals Money Mark, Squarepusher and J Dilla might have concocted if they’d ever all been in the studio together. It’s the kind of record you put on when you’re cleaning your house that makes you just keep on cleaning so have you an excuse to keep listening to it.

Afro Metal is 21 tracks long, and though many of them breeze by as impressionistic sketches (that’s sort of the point of the whole project), there’s no dip in quality—it’s every bit as grabbing as its predecessor. So what accounts for that ridiculously short turnaround? “A lot of long nights and rainy days definitely made it easier,” Nast said. “I record something every day and then just slowly build it to completion.”

You can stream the record below.