Bad Religion Turns 30, Gives Away Free Live Album

It's easy to take Bad Religion for granted. They've been a stable presence in the greater punk scene for decades, never sidelined by breakups or extended hiatuses. They still play the Warped Tour more years than not, and they still release solid new records ever three or so years. It's in part because of that workmanlike longevity that they haven't been romanticized the way some shorter-lived '80s hardcore bands are, but the band's improbable 30th anniversary this year provides an opportunity to consider their legacy.

So does 30 Years Live, a free live album the band is giving away to those who sign up for the mailing list through their website. The tracklist includes a couple of unreleased songs from a new album the band hopes to release this fall, as well as old standards "Fuck Armageddon, This Is Hell," "Suffer" and "Social Suicide" for estranged fans who just want to relive the good times. Bad Religion still sounds uncannily like Bad Religion after all these years, and 30 Years Live proves them the rare punk band that's actually flattered by age.