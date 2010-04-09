Big Boi, Liars, Surfer Blood, Major Lazer added to Pitchfork Fest

Outkast rapper Big Boi, whose long delayed solo record Sir Luscious Left Foot seems to be on the brink of actual releaseand likely to be one of the year's best received records, judging by the critical response to his early singles (including this unbelievable jam)is among the final round of artists announced for this year's Pitchfork Music Festival lineup. Below is the full schedule, with new additions flagged.
Friday, July 16
Modest Mouse
Broken Social Scene
Robyn *
Liars *
El-P
The Tallest Man on Earth *
Sharon Van Etten *
Saturday, July 17
LCD Soundsystem
Panda Bear
Wolf Parade *
The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
Raekwon
Titus Andronicus
WHY? *
Delorean *
Real Estate *
Bear In Heaven
Free Energy *
The Smith Westerns
Dâm-Funk
Kurt Vile *
Freddie Gibbs
jj *
Netherfriends *
Sunday, July 18
Pavement
Big Boi *
Major Lazer *
St. Vincent
Lightning Bolt
Beach House *
Girls
Sleigh Bells
Neon Indian *
Cass McCombs
Here We Go Magic
Surfer Blood *
Local Natives *
Washed Out *
Best Coast *
Cave
Allá
Tickets are $40 per day. For more information, visit www.pitchforkmusicfestival.com.