Big Boi, Liars, Surfer Blood, Major Lazer added to Pitchfork Fest

Outkast rapper Big Boi, whose long delayed solo record Sir Luscious Left Foot seems to be on the brink of actual releaseand likely to be one of the year's best received records, judging by the critical response to his early singles (including this unbelievable jam)is among the final round of artists announced for this year's Pitchfork Music Festival lineup. Below is the full schedule, with new additions flagged.

Friday, July 16

Modest Mouse

Broken Social Scene

Robyn *

Liars *

El-P

The Tallest Man on Earth *

Sharon Van Etten *



Saturday, July 17

LCD Soundsystem

Panda Bear

Wolf Parade *

The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Raekwon

Titus Andronicus

WHY? *

Delorean *

Real Estate *

Bear In Heaven

Free Energy *

The Smith Westerns

Dâm-Funk

Kurt Vile *

Freddie Gibbs

jj *

Netherfriends *



Sunday, July 18

Pavement

Big Boi *

Major Lazer *

St. Vincent

Lightning Bolt

Beach House *

Girls

Sleigh Bells

Neon Indian *

Cass McCombs

Here We Go Magic

Surfer Blood *

Local Natives *

Washed Out *

Best Coast *

Cave

Allá

Tickets are $40 per day. For more information, visit www.pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

