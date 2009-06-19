Black Francis @ Shank Hall, July 12

Ridiculously prolific sometimes Pixies frontman Frank Black, still touring under his Pixies-era nom de plume Black Francis, will return to Shank Hall next month for a $20, 8 p.m. show on July 12. The show promises to be a break from his recent performances with his roots-leaning band—this time around Black will go solo, performing acoustically. His return to The Pixies seems to have revitalized Black, who last year released one of his best solo records in a decade, SVN FNGRS, which proved that even without his most celebrated band, Black can still bring the fire.