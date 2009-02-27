Bon Jovi @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 25

So much for yesterday's speculation that Bon Jovi could play Miller Park. This morning Summerfest announced that the hair-rock band which somehow survived the hair-rock fall out will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on the first night of the festival, June 25. These Amphitheater announcements are coming at a steady clip now, following the announcement this week that a reunited No Doubt will headline on July 2. This is Bon Jovi's third Amphitheater show this decade, following 2007's sold-out show.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 7 at noon and are $97 (red), $87 (yellow), $67 (bench, gray?) and $42 (lawn, green?) The Amphitheater's ticket pricing system is an awful lot like the government's Terror-Alert system sometimes.