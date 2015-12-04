Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band Will Bring Their "River Tour" To Milwaukee

Bruce Springsteen is coming back the Milwaukee. The Boss and his E-Street Band will headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 3, 2016. It'll be his first time playing Milwaukee since 2009 and his eighth time headlining the Bradley Center, "the only artist to do so in the history of the Center," according to a press release. For his upcoming "The River Tour," he'll be playing behind his just released The Ties That Bind: The River Collection , a box set that comprehensively collects his recordings from around his 1980 album The River .

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.