Butch Vig to Keynote the 2014 Yellow Phone Music Conference

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall, with showcases at multiple venues around Downtown and the Third Ward Sept. 4-7. More lineup information will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the festival has announced its keynote speaker: Butch Vig, one of the most influential figures in Wisconsin music history.

In addition to his work with his band Garbage, Vig founded Madison's famed Smart Studios and produced blockbuster albums for Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day and many, many others. He'll share insights on the state of the music industry today, give an update on the new Foo Fighters album he's producing, and will answer audience questions.

For more information, visit Yellow Phone's website.