Calliope Set a June 6 Album Release, Hit the "Casino"

For most bands, the organ is usually an accent instrument, something used to lend a little bit of color to otherwise guitar-dominated songs, but Milwaukee's Calliope made organs the marquee attraction of their 2013 self-titled debut, a kicking psych-rock album. This summer the group will deliver a swift sequel, their sophomore album Orbis , with a June 6 release show at Linneman's Riverwest Inn, but first they're teasing the album with a single, "Casino," a riff-heavy rocker that captures the intoxicating thrill of a night out surrounded by bright, flashing slot machines. It's about Vegas, y'all. Vegas.

Stream the track below, via Bandcamp.