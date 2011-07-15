Cheap Trick's "Dream Police" Returns to Potawatomi

After a 12-performance run last winter, Cheap Trick's Dream Police production will return to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights Theater this fall for 10 more shows. The Milwaukee-only shows feature the band playing their entire 1977 album, as well as additional hits, with an 18-piece orchestra. (You can read Blaine Schultz's review of the inaugural Dream Police performance here).

The show runs Friday and Saturdays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5. Tickets are $85, $75 and $65, and go on sale on July 16.