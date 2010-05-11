Chill on the Hill's 2010 Lineup

Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights.
June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes
June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends
June 22 – Leroy Airmaster featuring Steve Cohen
June 29 – American Legion Band
July 6 – Electri-Violet
July 13 – Conrad Plymouth 6:30 & Longacre 7:30
July 20 – Late for London 6:30 & Mike Benign Compulsion 7:30
July 27 – Copper Box, Run for the Park 5K Fun Run
Aug. 3 – Holly Haebig and Friends 6:30 & Bikini Beachcombers 7:30
Aug. 10 – Liam Ford Band
Aug. 17 – 5 Card Studs
Aug. 24 – Juniper Tar 6:30 & Decibully 7:30
Aug. 31 – Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound