Chill on the Hill's 2010 Lineup

Bay View's Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park has announced its 2010 lineup. The free concert series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights.

June 8 – Navy Band Great Lakes

June 15 – Anna Johnson and Friends

June 22 – Leroy Airmaster featuring Steve Cohen

June 29 – American Legion Band

July 6 – Electri-Violet

July 13 – Conrad Plymouth 6:30 & Longacre 7:30

July 20 – Late for London 6:30 & Mike Benign Compulsion 7:30

July 27 – Copper Box, Run for the Park 5K Fun Run

Aug. 3 – Holly Haebig and Friends 6:30 & Bikini Beachcombers 7:30

Aug. 10 – Liam Ford Band

Aug. 17 – 5 Card Studs

Aug. 24 – Juniper Tar 6:30 & Decibully 7:30

Aug. 31 – Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound