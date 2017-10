Coldplay announced their 2009 North American tour dates today, and unsurprisingly one of the biggest rock bands in the world chose to play one of the biggest music venues in the country: Alpine Valley. They're be performing at the East Troy venue on July 25. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14—Valentine's day—though die-hards can attempt to snag early tickets from the band's Web site during a Feb. 13 pre-sale.