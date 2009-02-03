×

Dear Pabst Theater,



We are writing to formally lodge a complaint. Why do you keep changingvenues for your shows? Actually, we know why, it is so you can makemore money, at the expense of the concert-goer. We understand thatmoving the venue allows more people to see the show; however, thequality of the show is then diminished for everyone--even though theticket price remains the same.



Specifically, we are writing about the Animal Collective show fromTurner, and the Neko Case show from the Pabst, to The Riverside.



Venue is a deciding factor in whether or not to attend a performance.We bought these concert tickets based partly on location, only to havethem changed soon after. For these shows, we were concerned about thetickets selling out early, so we bought the tickets as soon aspossible. We don't want to be punished for other people's lack ofinitiative. Had the location been different originally, we may havemade a different decision.



While we are not asking for our money back or a ticket exchange, we dowant to bring our, what is becoming consistent, buyer's remorse toyour attention.



In our opinion, The Riverside is not conducive to the followingdesires of many concert-goers:



-Coming late-Buying drinks during the show

-Using the bathroom during the show and still hearing the concert

-Dancing

-Picking up a hottie

-Not having your view blocked by a pillar

-Seeing the stage



In our opinion, The Riverside should only be used for the following:



-Chinese acrobatics

-Shows for old people

-Shows for people who don't like to stand

-Laser light shows



Thank you for your time and attention. We hope you will consider ourpoints for future shows.



Sincerely,



Kate Negri, Michael Neuman, Beth Schneeberger, and Katy Stanton



p.s. We're only half joking.

p.p.s. We really do think this is a valid point.

A group of four "concerned concert-goers" has drafted up a letter to the Pabst Theater that they also sent over the Shepherd: