Conor Oberst to Play the Pabst Theater Behind his New Solo LP

After a second bow with his best-known project Bright Eyes, indie-folk singer Conor Oberst is back to his solo ways. On May 20, he'll release a new solo album on Nonesuch Records, Upside Down Mountain —no Mystic Valley Band this time, which hopefully means less filler. In support of the album, he'll hit the road for a spring tour which will include a return appearance at the Pabst Theater, where his intoxicated, tour-opening Cassadaga show in 2007 remains the stuff of the local legend.

Oberst's solo concert is Saturday, May 31 with opener Dawes. Tickets are $27.50 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, making them the perfect Valentine's Day gift for lazy last-minute shoppers everywhere. Below you can stream the first single from Oberst's new album, "Hundreds of Ways." It sounds exactly how you expect it to sound.