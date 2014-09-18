Dana Coppa and SPEAK Easy Keep the New Tracks Coming

Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy seem to be in it for the long haul. They've got a new mixtape planned for next month, and in the lead up they've been releasing a steady stream of new tracks, including two this week.

The first is "We Not Playin'," a battle-ready contribution to The WWE-P, a wrestling-themed compilation from the New York label Loyalty Digital Corp. It's a weird little comp, sort of a WWE-addled update on those classic Soundbombing albums, and Dana and SPEAK's track is one of it's true highlights. Stream it below:

The second track looks even more overtly to the '90s for inspiration. Produced by Milwaukee go-to studio hands WhiteRussian and Mammyth, "Golden Girls" is the duo's update of Jay-Z's "Girls," a loopy tribute to loves gone by. Stream it below.