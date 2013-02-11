Die Kreuzen to Play a Rare Show at Turner Hall Ballroom May 26

Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year that the group was moved to regroup for a performance at the Lest We Forget benefit concert at Turner Hall Ballroom, to pay homage to several Milwaukee musicians who had recently passed. But that one-off reunion seems to have sparked something more permanent—or at least mildly more permanent: The band has announced a small slate of four more shows this spring: two in Holland and two in the United States, including a May 26 performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom. (The day before they'll headline Chicago's Double Door).

The lineup will be the same as it was at last year's performance, with original members Daniel Kubinski (vocals), Keith Brammer (bass) and Erik Tunison (drums) rounded out by longtime friend Jay Tiller (or Couch Flambeau) on guitar. Tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at noon.

You can enjoy video of the band performing "No Name" from last year's Lest We Forget benefit below.