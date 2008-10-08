DJ Premier's Finest Moments

I'm one of the louder voices in the chorus of hip-hop fans who claim that DJ Premier is pretty much the best producer in the history of the genre. His crackling, popping beats have the uncanny ability to make just about anyone rapping over them sound good-even, in one unlikely Limp Bizkit song, Fred Durst.

I'm gone for the week, so posts to this blog will be canned and infrequent, but in my absence, enjoy this list of my 10 favorite DJ Premier beats (complete with makeshift YouTube videos).

DJ Premier beats:

1. CNN - "Invincible"

2. Nas - "Nas Is Like"

3. Gang Starr ft. Nice & Smooth - "Dwyck"

4. Jeru the Damaja - "Come Clean"

5. Limp Bizkit ft. Method Man - "2 Gether Now"

5. Royce Da 5 - "Boom"

6. J-Live - "The Best Part"

7. Ras Kass - "Goldyn Child"

8. Nas - "Memory Lane"

9. Lox - "Recognize"

10. Pitch Black - "All Real"