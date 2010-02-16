Download the New Misen Lync Mixtape

Milwaukee's most productive rap collective, Umbrella Music Group continues to release a stream of free new music on its Web site every month. The latest is Both Sides of the Mirror, a mixtape from UMG's Misen Lync, the trio comprised of rappers T.K.S., Maal Himself and Toine Jay.

Like rapper Prophetic and the rest of the UMG collective, Misen Lync cut their dense, upwardly mobile rhymes with Midwestern soul and unabashed club bangers. This latest mixtape is particularly eclectic, pairing more cerebral moments from local producers like Adlib with borrowed beats from hits like Young Money's "Every Girl," Yung L.A.'s "Ain't I" and, most novelly, Chrisette Michele's "Ephiphany."

The mix is hosted at Umbrellasup.com; the direct download link is here.