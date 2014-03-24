Elvis Costello Will Play a Solo Show at the Riverside Theater

Elvis Costello will return to the Riverside Theater in June for a solo show, the venue announced this morning. The legendary songwriter has swung through town quite a few times over the last decade with his touring band The Imposters, but this summer he's hitting the road by his lonesome. The tour follows the release last fall of his collaborative album with The Roots, Wise Up Ghost , a brisk, funky record that indulged some of Costello's more soulful influences.

The Riverside Theater show is Tuesday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$75 and go on sale Friday, March 28 at noon.