Eminem's New Video Expells Gas (Literally, Figuratively)

Eminem's new video for "We Made You" crams in so many goofy costumes and pop-culture spoofs that tit could be called "Without Me 2009"though, given the timeliness of the video's Sarah Palin and Jessica Simpson satires, "Without Me Third-Quarter 2008" might be more accurate. Joseph Kahn gets the video's directing credit, but it feels more like the work of Epic Movie creators Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer.

For those who like puke and farts, here's the video:

There's really no way Relapse is going to be any good, is there? Bummer.