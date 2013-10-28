Fall Out Boy Will Headline 103.7's KISSmas Bash at The Rave

Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who weren't able to score tickets to that show will have another chance when Fall Out Boy returns to the venue to headline 103.7's just-announced KISSmas Bash on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Tickets for the show are $37 ($42 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Openers have not been announced yet.