Farm Aid Coming to Miller Park Oct. 2

Well, that's what you get when you trust Willie Nelson with a secret. Details about this year's Farm Aid benefit concert were supposed to be revealed on Monday, Aug. 2, but this week on Sirius XM's "The Bill Mack Show," co-founder Nelson let it slip that the event would be held in Milwaukee. OnMilwaukee.com last night confirmed the widespread chatter that the event will be held at Miller Park.

Further details about ticket prices and headliners will be announced on Monday, but it's a safe bet that Farm Aid perennials Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews will be there. Performers in recent years have also included acts like The Pretenders, Wilco, Steve Earle and Merle Haggard.