The Fatty Acids Premiere New Single, Announce LP Release Show at the Pabst

Milwaukee's Ritalin-popping indie-pop ensemble The Fatty Acids will have a new reason to play out several times a week this fall. They're releasing a new album Boléro at a show at the Pabst Theater featuring local kindred spirits Sat. Nite Duets and Faux Fir, they announced this morning, via a YouTube video animated with picnic food.This morning the band also premiered the first single from that album, "Airsick," a characteristically shifty, characteristically odd monument of synths that sounds like it could have come from the Rocky soundtrack, if Rocky had been a no-budget student art film. Stream it below.

